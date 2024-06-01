Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) Insider Acquires A$29,900.00 in Stock

Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Bailey-Lord acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,900.00 ($19,933.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Janison Education Group Limited provides online assessment software, assessment products, and assessment services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Assessment and Solutions segments. The Assessment segment provides exam products, exam items, and associated exam services to schools, parents, and teachers.

