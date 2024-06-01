J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,912 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 563.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $821.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,470,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $768.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.11. The company has a market capitalization of $780.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $422.06 and a twelve month high of $826.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

