IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Shares Down 9.4%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. 135,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 41,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

IWG Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

IWG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.