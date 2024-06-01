Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,449 shares during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric makes up 0.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,925,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after buying an additional 281,445 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,192 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 452,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,008. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

