ITT Inc. (ITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.319 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

ITT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

