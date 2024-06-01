ITEX Co. Announces Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
ITEX Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of ITEX stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. ITEX has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.55.
About ITEX
