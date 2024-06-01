iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 4,103 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

Get iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,259,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.