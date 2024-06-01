iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BATS:GOVT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. 3,246,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.
