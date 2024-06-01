iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. 1,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap.

