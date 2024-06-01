iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 264,253 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

