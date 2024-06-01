iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 2.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Qtron Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 7,364,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.