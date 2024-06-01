iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1935 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CEMB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 183,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

