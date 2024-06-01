iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1935 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CEMB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 183,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.