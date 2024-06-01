iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:IGEB)

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1867 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
BATS IGEB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.29. 406,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.