iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:IGEB)

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1867 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS IGEB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.29. 406,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

