iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. 19,901,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,737,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

