iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 110,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBMO opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

