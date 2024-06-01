iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 7th

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1221 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS:IBHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. 56,051 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.
About iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF
