iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 187,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,389,000 after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,424,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 221,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,184 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

