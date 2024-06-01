iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,791,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $529.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74. The stock has a market cap of $457.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

