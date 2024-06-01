iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The stock has a market cap of $457.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

