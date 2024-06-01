iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 23,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 30,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 5,634.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,769,000.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

