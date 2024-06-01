iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,100 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the April 30th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,017,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,144,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,764,000 after purchasing an additional 450,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168,236 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $50.16 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

