iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 350.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

