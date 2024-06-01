iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. 2,922,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,637. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

