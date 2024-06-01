IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases 39,549 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned 0.42% of EZCORP worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $90,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,218.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 479,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

