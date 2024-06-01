IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Innovator IBD 50 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 97,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. 102,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,924. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.50.

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

