IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,829 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.2% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.19. 3,163,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

