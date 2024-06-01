Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Terrance Mcguire Sells 112,381 Shares

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,688,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,211.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Invivyd Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVVD opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Invivyd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVVD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invivyd

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.