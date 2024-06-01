Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Price Target Cut to GBX 65 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of LON:IES opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £96.92 million, a P/E ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.93.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
