Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Price Target Cut to GBX 65 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON:IES opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £96.92 million, a P/E ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.93.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

