Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 657,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

