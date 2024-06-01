Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,270,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,181,000 after purchasing an additional 274,069 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. 2,085,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,794. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.