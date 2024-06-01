Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.67. The stock had a trading volume of 787,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

