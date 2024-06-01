Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 275,728 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 48,414 call options.

Salesforce Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $16.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.52. 36,779,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.59. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

