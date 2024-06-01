Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 17.54% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQJG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

