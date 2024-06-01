Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.25. 547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2109 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

