Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 564,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,168. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0659 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 835,719 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,626,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,599,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.