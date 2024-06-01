Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BSCQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 564,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,168. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0659 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
