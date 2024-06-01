Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,749. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.