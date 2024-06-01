Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the April 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.34. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

