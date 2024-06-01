Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Mark P. Notarainni Sells 465 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
INTU opened at $576.44 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.99.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,504,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Intuit by 291.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
