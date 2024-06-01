Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Mark P. Notarainni Sells 465 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INTU opened at $576.44 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,504,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Intuit by 291.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

