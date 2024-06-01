Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

