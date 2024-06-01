Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Intevac Price Performance
NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.