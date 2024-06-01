Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

