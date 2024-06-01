InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Shares Down 8.2%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,034,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,321% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

