International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.20.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

