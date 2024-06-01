Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Up 29.4% in May

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intellinetics Price Performance

Intellinetics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellinetics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.