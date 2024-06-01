Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,035,724 shares of company stock valued at $255,116,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 81,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.