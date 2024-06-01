Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.19

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.19 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 16.20 ($0.21). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.21), with a volume of 131,320 shares changing hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.58. The company has a market capitalization of £11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

Further Reading

