Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 450,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $195.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $212.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

