Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $50,005.26 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Paul Mcnab sold 3,401 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $24,963.34.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -376.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $99,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

