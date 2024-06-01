Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $601,000.60 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80.

Unity Software Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:U opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.