Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$131,725.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 239,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$131,725.00.

Paul Raymond Baay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Paul Raymond Baay purchased 9,274 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,133.02.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TXP stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration ( TSE:TXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 38.88%. Analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 earnings per share for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

