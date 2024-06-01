Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells 894 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Up 1.4 %

MCK opened at $569.09 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $570.59. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

